iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:TMET – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

