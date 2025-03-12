King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.78% of Origin Bancorp worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

OBK opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

