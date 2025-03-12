ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,793 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.73% of ScanSource worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,991.60. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $91,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,406.28. This trade represents a 16.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,839 shares of company stock valued at $750,528 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

