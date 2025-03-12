King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 632,120 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,120 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 5.71% of scPharmaceuticals worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 989,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 367,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

