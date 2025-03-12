Insider Buying: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Buys 5,348 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg acquired 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $174,291.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 358,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,518.41. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MGP Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.57.
MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 31.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.
