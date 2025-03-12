UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) EVP Sells $102,714.00 in Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 31.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,930,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

