iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

BATS IFRA opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

