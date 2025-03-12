Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Releases Earnings Results

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a net margin of 82.47% and a return on equity of 26.35%.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance
AIE stock opened at GBX 246.36 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.03. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.01). The company has a market capitalization of £408.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
