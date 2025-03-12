Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Shares Down 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 30,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 326,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 442.47% and a negative net margin of 1,101.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

About Advent Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADN Free Report ) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Advent Technologies worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

