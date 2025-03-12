SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%.
SIGA Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $399.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.
About SIGA Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Samsara Stock Plunges, But Technicals Flash a Buy Signal
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Retail Giants React to Tariffs—What It Means for Consumers
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rockwell Automation Poised to Gain From U.S. Tariffs & Onshoring
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.