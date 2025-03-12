SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $399.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.