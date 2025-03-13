Amundi Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Amundi bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,274,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,563,000. Amundi owned about 0.22% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after buying an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after buying an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,932,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 984,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 885,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $119.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

