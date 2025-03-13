Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 99,624 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 919,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Qifu Technology worth $35,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

