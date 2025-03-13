Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.23% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

