Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 716,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 213,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Rover Critical Minerals Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$976,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

