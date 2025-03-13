Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of KB Financial Group worth $46,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.59 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

