Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE DLR opened at $151.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

