Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 16,526 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 618.5% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at $31,149,341.76. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,056 shares of company stock worth $8,094,892. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 489.58, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

