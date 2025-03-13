Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.46 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $307.09 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $221.53 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.12.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.