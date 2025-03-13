Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,386 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.