Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.47, suggesting that its share price is 647% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -116.91% -93.06% -51.78% Vivos Therapeutics -86.19% -335.04% -93.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CVRx and Vivos Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $51.29 million 5.90 -$59.97 million ($2.69) -4.32 Vivos Therapeutics $14.58 million 1.32 -$13.58 million ($5.68) -0.58

Vivos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CVRx and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 53.34%. Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.30, indicating a potential upside of 92.66%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than CVRx.

Summary

CVRx beats Vivos Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

