Comparing Magnera (MAGN) and Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.15% 8.14% 3.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnera and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.07 Magnera Competitors $7.55 billion $119.73 million 33.40

Volatility and Risk

Magnera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Magnera has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Magnera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 133 1001 501 115 2.34

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Magnera’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

