HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.49.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $695,093.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.