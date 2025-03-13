FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $503.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $429.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.60. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

