UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

