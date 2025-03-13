Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Lowered to $6.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

