Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $3.96 on Monday. Clarus has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $151.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -7.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

