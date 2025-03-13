Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 196,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DENN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.08.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.
