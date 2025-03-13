Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 86,370 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,370 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $36,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of WPM opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

