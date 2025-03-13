Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $196.08 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.11 and a one year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.08.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.