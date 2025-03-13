JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

