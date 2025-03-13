G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Posts Earnings Results

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WILC opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.88. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

G. Willi-Food International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

