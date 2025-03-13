King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,635 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Wingstop worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Shares of WING stock opened at $219.35 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.37.

Wingstop declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

