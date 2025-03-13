Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 314.3% in February

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMMNY

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11).

Siemens Healthineers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Siemens Healthineers’s previous dividend of $0.31.

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.