JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock Price

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on S. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of S stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,682 shares of company stock worth $7,094,571. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $4,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 921,572 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,002,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

