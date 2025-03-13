Peel Hunt Upgrades Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) to “Add”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to an add rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLUT. BTIG Research set a $323.00 target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $234.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.78. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.74.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

