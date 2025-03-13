Wells Fargo & Company Increases Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $5.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.