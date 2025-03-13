Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

