Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.12. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 79,697 shares.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

