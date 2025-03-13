Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on shares of Public Policy in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

LON:PPHC opened at GBX 135 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.94. The company has a market capitalization of £202.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Public Policy has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.82).

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.

Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.

