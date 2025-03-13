Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on shares of Public Policy in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.
Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.
