Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Rises By 2,000.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

