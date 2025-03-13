ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 2,525.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.

