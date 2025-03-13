Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

