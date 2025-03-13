Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KSS. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Kohl’s Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $952.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

