Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 15.3 %

SGC opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

