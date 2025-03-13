ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

ITV Stock Performance

LON ITV opened at GBX 75.75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 61.29 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITV will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

