ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITV will post 1120 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
