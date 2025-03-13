Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 1,740.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 184.0 days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.
Jenoptik Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.