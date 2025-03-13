EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

