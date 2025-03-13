Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $13,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,943.63. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $21,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,500.00.

Heritage Global Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

