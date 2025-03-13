Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) insider David Van Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $13,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,943.63. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
David Van Ludwig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $20,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $21,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $20,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $19,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, David Van Ludwig sold 10,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,500.00.
Heritage Global Stock Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
