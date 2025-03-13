EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $531.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.44. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $511.97 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

