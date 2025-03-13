Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2,290.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. The trade was a 14.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,770. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

Read Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.